India gifts Bangladesh 30 ambulances to fight Covid-19

India has gifted 30 ambulances to Bangladesh as part of its assistance to fight Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced sending 209 ambulances to Bangladesh during his visit in March, said the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS) on its official Facebook page.

The ambulances will reach Dhaka through Benapole port shortly in line with Modi's announcement.

Earlier on 5 August, another consignment of 30 ambulances reached Benapole custom check post as part of its commitment to stand by the country's fight against Covid-19.