India gifts Bangladesh 30 ambulances to fight Covid-19

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 07:15 pm

India gifts Bangladesh 30 ambulances to fight Covid-19

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 07:15 pm
India gifts Bangladesh 30 ambulances to fight Covid-19

India has gifted 30 ambulances to Bangladesh as part of its assistance to fight Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced sending 209 ambulances to Bangladesh during his visit in March, said the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS) on its official Facebook page.

The ambulances will reach Dhaka through Benapole port shortly in line with Modi's announcement.

Earlier on 5 August, another consignment of 30 ambulances reached Benapole custom check post as part of its commitment to stand by the country's fight against Covid-19.

Top News

India gift ambulance / India's assistance to fight Covid-19 / Modi's gift / Ambulance gift

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

1d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

1d | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

1d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes