India extending support to Bangladesh in investigating Jhenaidah-4 MP Azim murder case: MEA

India is extending necessary support to Bangladesh in investigating the murder case of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

"Case of Bangladesh MP is under investigation. From our side, the government of India is extending necessary support to Bangladesh side," said Spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Randhir Jaiswal in a weekly media briefing in New Delhi today.

Responding to a query, he said law enforcement agencies from both the countries are coordinating and necessary information is being exchanged in the matter.

Anwarul Azim Anar went missing in second week this month and later, he was reportedly killed in a rented house in Kolkata, India.

A three-member team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), who visited Kolkata to collaborate on the investigation with West Bengal CID, returned to Dhaka this afternoon.

On return to Dhaka, DMP Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid today told media that the investigation process has been "successful" as they got necessary information and collected data to unearth the motive of the heinous killing.

"We have made a lot of progress in investigating the case through collecting necessary evidences and digital data," he said adding that hopefully the matter would be clear after getting forensic report of the body parts, recovered recently from a septic tank under a building in Sanjiva garden in Kolkata," he said.

Earlier, a team of West Bengal police had visited Dhaka in connection with the matter, according to sources.