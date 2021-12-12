India bans travellers from Bangladesh on business visas by land

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 07:44 pm

Related News

India bans travellers from Bangladesh on business visas by land

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 07:44 pm
India bans travellers from Bangladesh on business visas by land

Indian immigration has restricted the entrance of Bangladeshi travellers on business visas through land ports. 

Earlier on Thursday, the country also restricted entrance to air visa holders by land following its suspension of international passenger flights till 31 January.

To this end, Petrapole Immigration has requested Benapole Port not to send people on business and air visas from Sunday morning. 

Abdur Rahman said he applied for a land visa to the Indian Embassy but it issued him an air visa. Now he can not travel to the country by either means. 

Benapole Immigration's Officer-in-Charge Mokter Hossain said the country suddenly banned travellers from Bangladesh both on land and air visas. 

However, people on medical visas are allowed to travel to the country by land. 

Asaduzzaman, medical officer of Benapole Immigration's Health Department said passengers returning from India are required to have a certificate showing a Covid negative status.

However, the unvaccinated passengers need to stay in home quarantine for 14 days. 
 

Top News

India / travel ban / business visa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

6h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

7h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

8h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

8h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

8h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief