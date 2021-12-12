India bans travellers from Bangladesh on business visas by land

Indian immigration has restricted the entrance of Bangladeshi travellers on business visas through land ports.

Earlier on Thursday, the country also restricted entrance to air visa holders by land following its suspension of international passenger flights till 31 January.

To this end, Petrapole Immigration has requested Benapole Port not to send people on business and air visas from Sunday morning.

Abdur Rahman said he applied for a land visa to the Indian Embassy but it issued him an air visa. Now he can not travel to the country by either means.

Benapole Immigration's Officer-in-Charge Mokter Hossain said the country suddenly banned travellers from Bangladesh both on land and air visas.

However, people on medical visas are allowed to travel to the country by land.

Asaduzzaman, medical officer of Benapole Immigration's Health Department said passengers returning from India are required to have a certificate showing a Covid negative status.

However, the unvaccinated passengers need to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

