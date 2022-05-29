Dhaka-Kolkata train service resumes after 2 years

Train services have resumed on the Dhaka-Kolkata route through Maitree Express after being closed for more than two years for Covid-19.

The Maitree Express departed from Dhaka Cantonment Railway Station on Sunday (29 May) carrying 165 passengers to Kolkata.

Railways Director General Dhirendra Nath Majumder inaugurated the train Before it left the station at 8:15 am.

"From now on the train will run five days a week. Although the number of passengers on the first day is much less," he told the media.

The Maitree Express will reach Kolkata station at 4pm and again on Monday, it will reach Dhaka at 4pm with passengers from Kolkata.

Dhaka Cantonment Railway Station Manager Liton Chandra Dey said the 465-seat train carries around 300 passengers on average.

"The number of passengers is now fewer because the Covid situation improved just recently. The passengers will increase eventually," he added.

