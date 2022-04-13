India-Bangladesh train service to resume operations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 11:14 am

Related News

India-Bangladesh train service to resume operations

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 11:14 am
A Maitree Express train. Photo: Collected
A Maitree Express train. Photo: Collected

India is working to resume rail connectivity with Bangladesh, said discussants at a meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Coordination Group (IMCG).

The first meeting was held at the secretary level of the IMCG for an all-inclusive management of India's relations with neighbouring countries on Tuesday (13 April), the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

There were long-pending demands for the reopening of train travel between India and Bangladesh that were suspended due to Covid-19.

Besides, the discussion also considered issues regarding the construction of border infrastructure with Nepal to boost trade, as well as providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and Myanmar, the supply of essential commodities in countries such as Bhutan and Maldives, and the fisheries issue with Sri Lanka, said sources.

The meeting took important decisions on numerous issues with regard to India's bilateral relationship with its neighbouring countries to work towards trade and investment, connectivity, border infrastructure, immigration, development cooperation, and border security, reports IndianExpress.

Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla convened the meeting to carry out the mainstreaming of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Top News

India-Bangladesh / train services resume

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hashini Wijesekera. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka: The island on a deadline

1h | Thoughts
Helal Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Prospects of medicinal plants in Bangladesh 

2h | Thoughts
(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

1d | Habitat
Tarique Afzal. Illustration: TBS

AB Bank aims to expand services to every corner of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

14h | Videos
Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

16h | Videos
Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

20h | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance