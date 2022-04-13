India-Bangladesh train service to resume operations

India is working to resume rail connectivity with Bangladesh, said discussants at a meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Coordination Group (IMCG).

The first meeting was held at the secretary level of the IMCG for an all-inclusive management of India's relations with neighbouring countries on Tuesday (13 April), the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

There were long-pending demands for the reopening of train travel between India and Bangladesh that were suspended due to Covid-19.

Besides, the discussion also considered issues regarding the construction of border infrastructure with Nepal to boost trade, as well as providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and Myanmar, the supply of essential commodities in countries such as Bhutan and Maldives, and the fisheries issue with Sri Lanka, said sources.

The meeting took important decisions on numerous issues with regard to India's bilateral relationship with its neighbouring countries to work towards trade and investment, connectivity, border infrastructure, immigration, development cooperation, and border security, reports IndianExpress.

Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla convened the meeting to carry out the mainstreaming of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.