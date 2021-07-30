India, Bangladesh to resume goods train on Sunday after 56 years

Come August, a goods train is going to be launched between Bangladesh and India from Sunday, bringing to an end a 56-year wait and the recent stalemate caused by Covid restrictions.

The Indian Railways on Thursday carried out a training session for four locomotive pilots and as many guards, reports Times of India.

A train engine went to Chilahati (Bangladesh) with the team.

On 1 August, a 30-wagon freight train with wheat and boulders is scheduled to cross into Bangladesh, where the goods will be unloaded at Parbatipur.

"More trains are likely to follow," said Subhanan Chanda, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway.

The Haldibari-Chilahati rail link project had kicked off in 2017 as a part of a 2011 treaty between the two countries. The revived route was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on 17 December, 2020.

Once the route is operational next month, freight trains from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) are expected to run till Dhaka via Nilfamari, Jamalpur and Nasirabad.

Passenger trains to Kolkata from NJP via Chilahati, Domar, Toronbari, Nilfamari, Sayeedpur, Darshana and Parbatipur in Bangladesh and Gede border are also on the anvil.

