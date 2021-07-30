India, Bangladesh to resume goods train on Sunday after 56 years

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 10:26 am

Related News

India, Bangladesh to resume goods train on Sunday after 56 years

 On 1 August, a 30-wagon freight train with wheat and boulders is scheduled to cross into Bangladesh, where the goods will be unloaded at Parbatipur.

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 10:26 am
Photo-Courtesy
Photo-Courtesy

Come August, a goods train is going to be launched between Bangladesh and India from Sunday, bringing to an end a 56-year wait and the recent stalemate caused by Covid restrictions.

 The Indian Railways on Thursday carried out a training session for four locomotive pilots and as many guards, reports Times of India.

A train engine went to Chilahati (Bangladesh) with the team.

 On 1 August, a 30-wagon freight train with wheat and boulders is scheduled to cross into Bangladesh, where the goods will be unloaded at Parbatipur.

 "More trains are likely to follow," said Subhanan Chanda, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway. 

The Haldibari-Chilahati rail link project had kicked off in 2017 as a part of a 2011 treaty between the two countries. The revived route was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on 17 December, 2020. 

Once the route is operational next month, freight trains from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) are expected to run till Dhaka via Nilfamari, Jamalpur and Nasirabad. 

Passenger trains to Kolkata from NJP via Chilahati, Domar, Toronbari, Nilfamari, Sayeedpur, Darshana and Parbatipur in Bangladesh and Gede border are also on the anvil. 
 

Top News / Transport

Goods Train / India-Bangladesh Railway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

18h | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

18h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

18h | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank