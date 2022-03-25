‘India-Bangladesh relations flourish on shared values’

India-Bangladesh relations have flourished based on shared values of democracy, pluralism, mutually beneficial economic dimension, MJ Akbar, former Indian state minister for external affairs, has said.

He came up with the remarks in a programme titled "Recuperating 50 years of Indo-Bangla Relationship" held at a capital hotel on Friday marking the golden jubilee of the country and 30 years of the daily Bhorer Kagoj.

Awami League Advisory Committee Member Amir Hossain Amu and Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta, among others, were present at the event.

"India and Bangladesh, together, can become the engine of social harmony and economic growth in the great arc of Asia between India and Indonesia. This is the vision which must drive us." MJ Akber said.

India believes neighbours must be closer than any others, he added.

The former state minister also said India's diplomacy was driven by the will for the peaceful resolution of problems.

"Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of its liberation and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said, adding that India and Bangladesh had the opportunity not only to work towards a new arc of harmony and prosperity in Asia but also to cooperate in the making of the new world order.