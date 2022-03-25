‘India-Bangladesh relations flourish on shared values’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 10:20 pm

Related News

‘India-Bangladesh relations flourish on shared values’

India believes neighbours must be closer than any others, said former Indian state minister

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 10:20 pm
MJ Akbar. File photo/Collected
MJ Akbar. File photo/Collected

India-Bangladesh relations have flourished based on shared values of democracy, pluralism, mutually beneficial economic dimension, MJ Akbar, former Indian state minister for external affairs, has said.  

He came up with the remarks in a programme titled "Recuperating 50 years of Indo-Bangla Relationship" held at a capital hotel on Friday marking the golden jubilee of the country and 30 years of the daily Bhorer Kagoj.

Awami League Advisory Committee Member Amir Hossain Amu and Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta, among others, were present at the event.  

"India and Bangladesh, together, can become the engine of social harmony and economic growth in the great arc of Asia between India and Indonesia. This is the vision which must drive us." MJ Akber said.

India believes neighbours must be closer than any others, he added.

The former state minister also said India's diplomacy was driven by the will for the peaceful resolution of problems.  

"Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of its liberation and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said, adding that India and Bangladesh had the opportunity not only to work towards a new arc of harmony and prosperity in Asia but also to cooperate in the making of the new world order. 

Top News

India-Bangladesh Relations / Independence Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Consumer prices hit decades-long high in February. Photo: Bloomberg

Is a new global recession the price for punishing Putin?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

“You need political commitment, in the first place, for decentralisation of healthcare”

10h | Panorama
The Gurdwara Nanak Shahi in the Dhaka University area is considered to be the oldest gurdwara in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Of Kara, kirpan and kesh: The 500-year-old Sikh community of Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
A small herd of elephants grazes on the hills in Nakugaon in the northern bordering district of Sherpur. Habitats of this exotic animal are slowly disappearing as people continue to occupy their corridors, forcing them to forage crop fields for food. PHOTO: Mumit M

Corridors for coexistence

13h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

8h | Videos
'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

9h | Videos
City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

1d | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market