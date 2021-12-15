India-Bangladesh partnership is comprehensive, vibrant: Kovind

Bangladesh

BSS
15 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 07:54 pm

India-Bangladesh partnership is comprehensive, vibrant: Kovind

BSS
15 December, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 07:54 pm
Picture: Twitter
Picture: Twitter

The visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind today described India-Bangladesh relationship as comprehensive and vibrant, saying, "We are focusing on connectivity." 

"Bangladesh is a development partner (of India). The partnership between India and Bangladesh is comprehensive and vibrant," he said when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call on him at his suite in Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen after the meeting. 

The Indian President also told the Bangladesh premier that he feels very happy to be part of the celebrations of three mega-events. 

"I am very happy to be present on this occasion when Bangladesh is celebrating three events – birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and diplomatic relationship between the countries," he said. 

Indian President arrived here today on a three-day visit to join the special celebrations of Mujib Borsho and the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh's Liberation. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Indian President Ram Nath Kovind

