India-Bangladesh future relations depends on commitment of youth: Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said the future of India-Bangladesh relations would depend on the commitment of the youth of the two countries to sustaining, reinforcing, and further transforming their traditional and historically strong bilateral ties on Thursday (22 February).

He made the remark while interacting with 100-member Bangladesh Youth Delegation which is set to visit India from 25 February to 4 March 2024, a press release issued by Indian High Commission said here.

The envoy highlighted the importance of the youth in national development while the Indian High Commission hosted a flag-off ceremony for the 100-member Bangladesh Youth Delegation visiting India from 25 February to 4 March 2024.

Verma congratulated all the participants on being selected as part of the youth delegation and hoped that their visit would give them valuable insights into the developmental aspirations and the advances being made in India, as well as the transformation taking place in India-Bangladesh relations across wide-ranging areas.

During their visit, the Bangladeshi youth will be interacting with key personalities and institutions in India belonging to government, academia, business, civil society and socio-cultural domains.

The delegation will also be visiting places of historical, cultural, commercial and technological significance in India.

The travel itinerary has been specifically designed to provide an opportunity for the delegates to experience the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India.

The Bangladesh Youth Delegation programme was launched by the High Commission in 2012.



It is one of the most popular youth outreach initiatives of the High Commission and over the years, counts as its alumni a large number of young individuals who are making a mark for themselves in various walks of life in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Youth Delegation this year has a wide range of participants from all over Bangladesh, including young professionals, journalists, sportspersons, artists, doctors, and engineers.