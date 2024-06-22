India accords ceremonial reception to PM Hasina at Rastrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Hasina shakes hand with Indian PM Narendra Modi upon her arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently in New Delhi on a two-day state visit to India, was accorded a warm ceremonial reception by her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A red carpet was rolled out for PM Hasina and national anthems of Bangladesh and India were played during the ceremony.

On her arrival at the presidential palace around 9:00am, the Bangladesh prime minister was received by her host Modi.

A horse-mounted team of the president's bodyguards escorted her motorcade from the Rashtrapati Bhavan gate to the forecourt.

Hasina was given a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent drawn from three services of the Indian Armed Forces.

PM Hasina then inspected the guard and received a salute.

Then the Indian prime minister introduced his cabinet colleagues to Sheikh Hasina at the presentation line. The Bangladesh prime minister also introduced her entourage members to Modi.

Photo: ANI

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, Prime Minister's private industry and investment adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, state minister for posts, telecommunications and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for commerce Minister Ahasanul Islam Titu, Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Power Division secretary Md Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited chairman Shahjahan Mahmood, Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shameem, Railways Secretary Md. Humayun Kabir, ERD secretary Md Shariar Kader Siddiky, PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan, Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam, Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafarullah and other members of her entourage were present during the ceremony.