Independent MP Pankaj demands commission to protect rights of Hindus, Buddhists, Christians

Independent MP elected from Barishal-4 Pankaj Nath on Sunday demanded formation of a commission to protect the rights of Hindus, Buddhists and Christians.

He made the plea during discussion on proposed cut motion proposal on Law Ministry in the Parliament today (30 June).

Opposition MP Hafiz Uddin Ahmed spoke about shortage of judges and demanded establishment of High Court bench in each division.

Independent Member of Parliament Abul Kalam Azad said millions of people are roaming the courts for justice but cases are lying unsettled for long.

The law minister admitted that there is a backlong of cases in the courts and briefly described various steps of the government to reduce the cases.