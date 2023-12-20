Independent candidate's supporter injured in attack by local 'AL activists'

An activist of the independent candidate in Durgapur upazila of Rajshahi was injured in an attack allegedly by ruling party activists on Tuesday.

The injured was identified as Abdur Razzak, 31, a local leader of Jubo League and supporter of Obaidur Rahman, independent candidate of Rajshahi-5 constituency.

Razzak, son of Afsar Ali of Maria village, is now undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital as one of his hands was broken during the attack.

Witnesses said Razzak along with Chan Mia and Alamin went to Mridha Para to hang a banner supporting Obaidur Rahman on Tuesday night.

At one stage, he climbed on a tree and hung a banner with a rope.

When he got down from the tree, Maria Ward unit Awami League president along with his supporters beat Razzak with a stick mercilessly, witnesses said.

Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Durgapur police station, said legal action will be taken against the attackers after investigation.