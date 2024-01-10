Incumbent ministers who are not inducted into new cabinet

Bangladesh

Incumbent ministers who are not inducted into new cabinet

As the names of the ministers and state ministers in the new cabinet were announced, 14 ministers from the incumbent cabinet were not inducted into the new cabinet.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain announced the names of the ministers and state ministers of the new cabinet at a press briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday (10 January).

Ministers who were not inducted into the new cabinet are:

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Jute and Textiles Minister Golam Dastgir Gazi, Fisheries and Animal Resources Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Environment Minister Shahab Uddin, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, and Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushai Sing.

