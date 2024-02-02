Incredible development achieved under leadership of PM Hasina in past 15 years: State Minister Arafat

Incredible development achieved under leadership of PM Hasina in past 15 years: State Minister Arafat

State Minister for Information Mohammad Ali Arafat at the opening ceremony of Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park on 1 February 2024. Photo: UNB
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said on Thursday that an incredible development has been made under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the last 15 years.

He made the remark while addressing the opening ceremony of 'Shaheed Dr. Fazle Rabbi Park' under 'Modernisation, Development and Greening of Open Spaces of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)' at Gulshan in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

He said that many things can be done if there is vision, taste and effort.

"Over the last 15 years, we have seen various examples of those under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. What the people of the country could never think of, such development events have taken place in Bangladesh," he said.  

"Our attitude changed in the last 15 years. We have become very brave, we can now dream big and implement them. From that place the issue of transformation from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh has come," he added.

Chaired by councillor of the DNCC's ward No-19 Md Mofizur Rahman, its Mayor Atiqul Islam, President of Niketan Society Dr. MA Bashar and Fazle Rabbi's son Omar Rabbi spoke on the occasion.

Mohammad Ali Arafat / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

