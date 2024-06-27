Increased number of Rohingyas trying to cross into Teknaf: Sources

An increased number of Rohingyas are trying to cross Naf River to enter Teknaf of Cox's Bazar amid escalated conflicts in Myanmar as the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group, is on the verge of taking control of Maungdaw, a town in Rakhine State bordering Bangladesh, local sources said.

After seizing the Milestone 4 junta outpost near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw, the Arakan Army carried out assaults on the Squadron 5 outpost, the Myanmar Now website reported today (27 June).

Local people from the Teknaf border area said the sound of explosions, which began on the afternoon of Tuesday, has not ceased. The loud explosions have been intermittently heard up until the filing of the report at 5:00pm today.

Local people are also witnessing attempts by Rohingyas to cross into Bangladesh via the Naf River.

On condition of anonymity, several residents and local representatives from the border area said that since Wednesday, a number of Rohingyas have been attempting to enter through several points along the Naf River using boats.

However, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Coast Guard personnel stationed at the border have prevented their entry and forced them to return, they said.

No official statement from the BGB and Coast Guard authorities has been obtained regarding the matter.

Nur Hossain, the chairman of the Sabrang union parishad, told TBS that the sound of explosions across the Naf River continues unabated. "The noise indicates that the intensity of the conflict on the other side has increased. Consequently, attempts by Rohingya to cross via the Naf River using boats have been observed."

The BGB and Coast Guard patrols have been intensified, he said. Border area residents have been advised to remain vigilant to prevent any illegal crossings, said the UP chairman. They have been instructed to promptly inform the administration and relevant authorities if they receive any information, he said.

Teknaf Municipality Panel Mayor Mujibur Rahman told TBS in addition to the sounds of mortar shells and grenade explosions, there are reports of attempts by Rohingya to cross the border.

"However, the BGB and the Coast Guard are on high alert at the border to prevent people from Myanmar from entering Bangladesh via the Naf River. Intelligence surveillance and patrols have been increased. Local representatives and border residents are also remaining vigilant," he said.

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 723,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since 25 August 2017.

On 28 September 2018, at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said there are 11 lakh Rohingya refugees now in Bangladesh.