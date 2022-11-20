Increased inflow of foreign tourists can relieve dollar crisis, say tour operators

This country has a chance to improve domestic tourism primarily because of its large population and potential tourism attractions. Photo: Sohel Rana

An increased inflow of foreign tourists can relieve the country's ongoing dollar crisis, the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (Toab) has said.

"Our campaigns for attracting foreign tourists are not adequate although we have the potential of having a substantial number of inbound tourists and earn huge foreign currency. In a recent meeting with the government, we called for stressing tourism to solve the dollar crisis," Toab President Shiblul Azam Koreshi said at an event at its office in the capital on Sunday.

"Moreover, there are a lot of obstacles to attract foreign tourists in Bangladesh, especially the complicated visa process," he said and added that the citizens of 61 countries presently can travel to Bangladesh on on-arrival visas.

"We hope that the on-arrival visa service will be expanded further before the introduction of e-visa service."

Shiblul Azam also called for facilitating the travel of foreign tourists to the Chattogram Hill Tract by arranging an online system for issuing permission.

Taking part in the event, jointly organised by the Toab and the Aviation and Tourism Journalists Forum of Bangladesh on the further potential of tourism, Toab director Md Younus said the Bangladeshi missions abroad should conduct promotional campaigns for alluring foreign tourists.

"The Bangladesh Tourism Board has even no visible initiative to make this happen."

Aviation and Tourism Journalists Forum of Bangladesh President Tanzim Anwar and its General Secretary Ziaul Hoque Sabuj also spoke at the event.

In comparison to neighbouring countries, Bangladesh is yet to become a popular destination for foreign tourists owing to poor tourism and airport infrastructure, complex visa policies, social restrictions and a lack of comfortable transportation facilities, speakers said.

The country received around 3 lakh inbound tourists in 2019, the highest in its history since independence, according to the Bangladesh Tourism Board. The figures were 2.48 lakh in 2018, 2.2 lakh in 2017, 1.69 lakh in 2016 and 1.18 lakh in 2015. Most of them were from India.

However, the board does not have inbound tourist data since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"However, the number of leisure tourists was only 30,000-40,000 per year to the country before the pandemic," Toufiq Rahman, an inbound tour operator and general secretary of the Pacific Asia Travel Association Bangladesh Chapter, told TBS earlier.

In the meantime, Bangladesh's inbound tour operators are expecting a good season this winter as foreign leisure tourists have booked trips after two years of travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most of these travellers are from Japan, Italy, England, Germany, France, Australia and some other Asian countries, say travel operators.

Bangladesh lifted all types of travel restrictions for foreign tourists – imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic – on 26 September this year, paving the way for tour operators to get bookings from foreign tourists for winter trips.