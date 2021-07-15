To increase youth’s skills needed to tackle future global challenges: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said the skills of the youth have to be increased to make the economy of the country prosperous.

"In the aftermath of the epidemic, changing jobs and providing skills training and job opportunities for a large number of unemployed people could be a challenge in the days ahead. In this context, besides giving special importance to supply-based skills development training along with demand, in order to enrich the country's economy, it is necessary to increase the skills of the youth by identifying the scope, diversity and field of skills training in the world," said the minister at a virtual meeting organised to mark the World Youth Skills Day.

The National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) in Bangladesh is celebrating the day for the second time with the initiative of the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) of the Prime Minister's Office.

Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Division Md Aminul Islam Khan presided over the discussion having Executive Chairman (Secretary) of National Skills Development Authority Dulal Krishna Saha as the welcome speaker.

Moreover, Secretaries of various Ministries/Divisions, officials of different levels, and concerned persons of the Industry Skills Councils (ISCs) were also present at the programme.

Dipu Moni further said that against the huge demand of skilled manpower in the country and in the international labor market, the supply of manpower has created huge potential in front of Bangladesh. However, skills training activities are being hampered due to the closure of skills training providers due to the Covid-19 epidemic. In order to overcome this situation, all the skill-related stakeholders need to think and plan accordingly.

UNESCO-UNEVOC has set the theme for this year's World Youth Skills Day as 'Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic'. The main objective of the World Youth Skills Day is to provide skills development training to the youth to make them suitable for employment and to raise the awareness of the youth on current and future global challenges including employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.