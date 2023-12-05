Income surges for Rajshahi lawmakers

In the last five years, income and wealth have surged for Rajshahi lawmakers Md Mansur Rahman and Md Ayeen Uddin.

According to the affidavits submitted to the Election Commission, among the members of parliament (MP) from six constituencies of Rajshahi, Mansur's income and wealth increased the most – six times more than before.

Meanwhile, Md Ayeen Uddin's immovable assets have increased by nearly Tk3 crore.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam happens to be the richest MP from Rajshahi.

Mansur Rahman was elected MP in the 11th Jatiya Sangsad election in 2018 by contesting as a Awami League candidate. This time in the 12th JS election, he is contesting as an independent candidate as he did not get the AL's nomination.

According to his affidavits submitted in 2018 and 2023, Mansur's annual income increased to Tk92.7 lakh in 2023 from Tk14.09 lakh in 2018, a sixfold rise.

Also, he had immovable assets worth Tk61.36 lakh in 2018, which increased to Tk4.74 crore in 2023.

Although Mansur had no income from the agriculture sector in 2018, this year he stated Tk27 lakh as income from this sector.

Like Mansur, Rajshahi-3 Md Ayeen Uddin is contesting as an independent candidate in 12th JS election after failing to secure the AL's nomination.

According to his affidavits, Ayeen's annual income decreased from Tk39.45 lakh to Tk35.21 lakh in five years. However, his wife's income has increased from Tk7.27 lakh to Tk8.81 lakh in the same period.

Also, Ayeen had movable assets worth Tk1.17 crore in 2018; the amount was reduced to Tk67.75 lakh in 2023. However, his wife's wealth increased from Tk12.39 lakh to Tk29.29 lakh.

Ayeen's income and movable assets have decreased but immovable assets have increased in huge extent.

In 2018, Ayeen's immovable property was only two bigha of land which was shown to be worth Tk4 lakh. In five years, his property increased to 77 bigha with a value of Tk3.27 crore.

However, his income from the agricultural sector was shown at Tk11 lakh, which was Tk11.7 lakh in 2018.

Among all the MPs and candidates from Rajshahi, the richest is Rajshahi-3 MP State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.

According to his affidavits, Shahriar's annual income was Tk3,04 crore in 2018, which increased to Tk7.92 crore in 2023.

Shahriar's movable wealth increased as well. His movable assets were valued at Tk65.77 crore in 2018, which increased to Tk89.24 crore in 2023.