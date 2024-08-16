Incidents of assault on 15 August violate human rights: Sarjis Alam

Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has condemned the incidents of assault that occurred on 15 August in Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32 and other areas, labelling them as human rights violations.

Speaking to reporters at the Amar Ekushey Hall premises of Dhaka University this morning (16 August), Sarjis stated, "Several unfortunate incidents took place in Dhanmondi 32 and other parts of Dhaka that do not align with the spirit of our people's uprising. These actions are not legally justified in any way."

Addressing the student community, he clarified, "The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is not an authority, but a pressure group."

Sarjis further commented on the viral videos showing assaults on individuals, including the elderly and women.

He said, "We have seen viral videos where an elderly man was made to do sit-ups, another was stripped off their clothes and people were subjected to verbal abuse. These are blatant violations of human rights. We will ensure legal action is taken against those responsible."

He also urged students to focus on their studies and not to engage in actions that could harm the movement's credibility, adding, "We do not promote or support any actions where students forcibly enter hostels or residential hotels or harass professors."

Sarjis emphasised the need for respect and recognition of all historical figures, regardless of political affiliation, and he also condemned all acts of political vengeance in the aftermath of the uprising.