Incessant rains trigger fear of flood in Sylhet

People move a boat in a flooded area during a widespread flood in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Stringe

Low-lying areas of different parts of Sylhet district have been inundated due to the onrush of hill water and swelling of rivers caused by torrential rains for the last three days.

The water levels in the Kushiara and the Surma Rivers are close to the danger level and may cross it if water levels rise further, said Executive Engineer of Sylhet Water Development Board Ashif Ahmed.

According to the local weather observatory centre, the rains may continue for 15 more days and if rains and onrush of water from upstream continue for a few more days moderate flood may hit the region this week.

Deputy Commissioner Mojibur Rahman, said already the local administration has taken all necessary measures after holding an emergency meeting on Thursday and the authorities concerned have been asked to keep all shelter centres prepared.

Water started to enter many low-lying areas and haor areas due to the rise in water levels of many rivers.

Besides, Surma River was flowing 12.68cm against the danger level of 12.65cm at Kanaighat point while it was flowing 9.38cm against 10.8cm danger level at Surma point.

The local weather observatory centre recorded 135.4mm of rainfall from 6am Thursday till 6am Friday while 271mm rain were recorded from 6am Wednesday till 6am Thursday.

Shah Mohammad Sajeebhossain, assistant meteorologist, said a downpour is likely in the district in the next 48 hours. He also asked all to remain alert as an onrush of hill water may flood the area during this period.

Last year, the residents of Sylhet district experienced a devastating flood as 70% of the district went under floodwater while 10,000 dwelling houses were damaged, causing immense suffering to thousands of people.