Incessant rain causes waterlogging in places of Dhaka

Friday began with heavy rainfall for the city dwellers. Starting around 6am, after hours of incessant rain many roads in the capital has been inundated.

There was knee-deep water in many roads including those in Motijheel, Arambagh, Dhanmondi-27, Green Road, South Monipuripara areas.

People who had to go out amid this weather had to struggle to reach their destination. With fewer vehicles on the road and water making it difficult to ply on the roads traffic has come to a standstill in places.

According to the Meteorological Department, rains may increase across the country today. Sky is likely to remain cloudy with less possibility of sunlight.

As heavy rain washes over Dhaka, people are still forced to go out due to various errands. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Met Office also said landslides may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions due to heavy rain.

As a result, the day and night temperatures of the entire country may decrease. However, rainfall is likely to reduce from tomorrow.