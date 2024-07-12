Incessant rain causes waterlogging in places of Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 10:39 am

Related News

Incessant rain causes waterlogging in places of Dhaka

TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 10:39 am
A CNG-run autorickshaw splashes through water on Dhaka streets on 12 July 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A CNG-run autorickshaw splashes through water on Dhaka streets on 12 July 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Friday began with heavy rainfall for the city dwellers. Starting around 6am, after hours of incessant rain many roads in the capital has been inundated.

There was knee-deep water in many roads including those in Motijheel, Arambagh, Dhanmondi-27, Green Road, South Monipuripara areas. 

People who had to go out amid this weather had to struggle to reach their destination. With fewer vehicles on the road and water making it difficult to ply on the roads traffic has come to a standstill in places.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the Meteorological Department, rains may increase across the country today. Sky is likely to remain cloudy with less possibility of sunlight.

As heavy rain washes over Dhaka, people are still forced to go out due to various errands. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
As heavy rain washes over Dhaka, people are still forced to go out due to various errands. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Met Office also said landslides may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions due to heavy rain. 

As a result, the day and night temperatures of the entire country may decrease. However, rainfall is likely to reduce from tomorrow.

Environment / Top News

Rainfall / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

42m | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1h | Panorama
Local brands have found innovative and creative ways to incorporate imitation pearls in their designs. Photo: 6 Yards Story.

Into the world of timeless pearls and local brands

1h | Mode
The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

22h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

12h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

11h | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

14h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

14h | Videos