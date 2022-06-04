Inadequate global efforts for climate migrants may increase security risk: Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 02:19 pm

Related News

Inadequate global efforts for climate migrants may increase security risk: Momen

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 02:19 pm
Inadequate global efforts for climate migrants may increase security risk: Momen

Foreign Minister ASK Abdul Momen has said that the international community is not doing enough for millions of 'climate migrants' who often get subjected to various forms of security risks and exploitations.

"Climate-induced displacement could lead to a global security risk in today's interconnected world," Momen warned while speaking at a roundtable on "Environment of Peace: Securing a just and peaceful transition in a new era of risk" on Friday.

The event was organised by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on the sidelines of the Stokholm+50 international meeting,  reads a press release of the Foreign Ministry.

While stressing that the international community should share the burden of climate migrants' rehabilitation, the foreign minister emphasised the significance of creating global awareness on the climate-security nexus and an enforcement mechanism to address the challenges.

The Foreign Minister also held a bilateral meeting with the Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans and discussed how to enhance cooperation on climate change, education and other areas.

He urged the Swedish Minister to put pressure on Myanmar for bringing back the forcibly displaced Rohingyas with safety and dignity.

Besides, the foreign minister met the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Andersen and discussed how to strengthen collaboration with UNEP on environmental and climate issues.

The Executive Director applauded Bangladesh's successful responses to climate change-related challenges under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She proposed to assist Bangladesh from the Climate Technology Fund, hosted by UNEP to address climate challenges.  

Speaking at a Leadership Dialogue on "Achieving a sustainable and inclusive recovery from the covid-19 pandemic", the Foreign Minister suggested overcoming the division between technology and economic interests and strengthening international cooperation for a sustainable and inclusive future for all irrespective of ethnicity, religion, colour, gender and political divide.

He also recommended increasing investment in climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience, changing food production and consumption patterns and stopping natural habitat and biodiversity loss.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

4h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

5h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

4h | Videos
Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

7h | Videos
Indian woman to marry herself

Indian woman to marry herself

7h | Videos
Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%