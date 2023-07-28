Improve quality of our education to keep pace with world: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday stressed the need for improving the quality of education further to keep pace with the world.

"Now what we need most is to improve the quality of education further so that our children can keep pace with the whole world," she said.

The premier said this while addressing the results publishing ceremony of this year's Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations, held at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina said Bangali children are brilliant enough and they are performing outstandingly in different universities and colleges throughout the world.

She said Bangladesh has already earned enough acclamation for its educational programmes.

The PM asked all to work together to build the country's manpower equipped with modern technological knowledge and skills for the era of fourth industrial revolution.

She said the use of technology, computer and artificial intelligence will be enhanced in the era of the 4th industrial revolution. "So, we'll have to attain the skills eying to it,"

"We all have to continue working together to groom up our children with education, skills, thoughts and knowledge in order to build a manpower equipped with modern technology eyeing the future," she said.

Sheikh Hasina asked the guardians to pay more attention to their children and help them evolve their competence as per their merit.

"Don't compare your kids to the children of another person, rather let them evolve their skill as per their merit," she said.

She asked the guardians to be more sincere towards the education of their children. "I request you to pay attention to where your children go and what they do," she added.

The PM congratulated the students who succeeded in this year's SSC and its equivalent examination.

She, however, urged those who couldn't succeed to not be upset, rather take preparation in a better way for the next time to get a good result. "There is nothing to get upset," she said.

Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the combined result statistics of the SSC and equivalent examinations to the prime minister.

Later, the chairmen of 11 education boards—nine general, one madrasa and one technical—handed over the result statistics of their respective boards to the premier.

The prime minister published the result of SSC and its equivalent examination-2023, which is available at the respective educational institutions and online.

Students can see their results on www.educationboardresults.gov.bd by entering their roll and registration number.

Besides, they can also get the results by sending an SMS to 16222. In that case they will have to type SSC<>first three letters of the name of the education board<>roll number<>exam year in the message option of the mobile phone and send that to 16222. For example, a student will have to write SSC<>DHA<>ROLL<>YEAR. The results will be sent in answer to the message.

Some 20, 78,216 students—10,24,980 boys and 10,53,246 girls—under the 11 education boards appeared for the SSC and equivalent examinations in 2023. The theoretical exams were held on April 30-May 23, 2023.

Education Minister Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury spoke at the function moderated by Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Suleman Khan.