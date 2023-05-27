Imported fruits sale falls as consumers opt for seasonal ones

A customer browses newly arrived mango from Rajshahi at a shop in Karwan Bazar of the capital. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The sale of imported fruits has fallen in the capital as consumers opt for delicious summer fruits owing to their lower prices and abundant availability, traders have said.

A wide variety of summer fruits, including mangoes, blackberries, jackfruits and litchis, has flooded the capital's fruit markets, much to customers' delight.

Kamal Hossain, a resident of Mirpur, told The Business Standard, "I have given up buying imported fruits — apples and oranges – due to their high price. A kg of apples costs more than Tk200, whereas more than two kg of mangoes are available at the same price, and it's nutritious too".

Photo: Rajib Dhar

"In fact, seasonal fruits are one of the main sources of nutrition for low-income people. It gives us relief," he added.

Mohammad Alam, a fruit vendor at Moghbazar, told The Business Standard that imported fruit sales have almost halved as customers are purchasing domestic fruits more.

At present, mangoes top the list of newly arrived seasonal fruits in the capital's wholesale and retail markets, in terms of demand, sales and supply.

The Himsagar variety of mangoes sells for Tk70-100 per kg, Langra Tk80, Gobindobhog Tk80 and Gopalbhog Tk90 a kg at various fruit markets in Moghbazar, Karwanbazar, Segunbagicha and Hatirpool.

A fruit seller at Karwanbazar, Rakib told TBS, "The market is now full of seasonal fruits. Customers are also buying a good amount. Fruits worth Tk8,000-10,000 are sold daily".

Among other fruits, he sells a bunch of 100 litchis for Tk300-350.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Mabolo, jamrul, wood apples, pineapples, palm shells and jackfruits are among the fruits at Karwanbazar wholesale market.

Another fruit seller, Mohammad Morshed, said that jackfruits have not hit the market to its fullest yet. "After one month it will be a full season of jackfruits, but mangoes are coming in abundance. I sell six tonnes of mangoes per day," he said, mentioning that Langra mangoes cost Tk60 a kg and Himsagar at Tk70 wholesale.

According to data from the Directorate of Agricultural Extension, the mango production target for the current season is 23.35 lakh tonnes. This target was fixed based on the mango production of the previous season.

This season, mango production will be around 15% to 20% more than the target because of the absence of any natural calamities at the time of mango budding, meaning the yield is estimated at 28 lakh tonnes.