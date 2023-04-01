Implement Teesta Project to save people from manmade disasters: IFC

Bangladesh

UNB
01 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 04:45 pm

Related News

Implement Teesta Project to save people from manmade disasters: IFC

UNB
01 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The International Farakka Committee (IFC) has welcomed the government of Bangladesh for sending a note verbale to New Delhi seeking to know about their plan to construct two new canals to divert water of the Teesta River.

Simultaneously the government should implement the Teesta Master Plan because efforts for a treaty on the river have remained fruitless and its entire dry season water is being diverted for the least two decades, said the IFC in a statement on Saturday.

It said Dhaka should not put on hold its efforts for shared management of the Transboundary River because the greater part of its basin lies in Bangladesh.

Yet it cannot leave over two crore people living on its two sides helpless and suffer from severe drought in the dry season and devastating floods and river-bank erosion in the summer, IFC said in the statement.

The Teesta is practically a dead river in Bangladesh because of excessive siltation as it has been deprived of its natural flow for decades and the surrounding environment has been damaged adding to the suffering of the people.

Drought in the Teesta Basin takes a devastating turn in the dry season when people can cross the river on foot.

In the wet season the entire flow of the river is released through the sluice gates of the Gajal Doba Barrage in India when it cannot carry this excess load of water due to lack of depth.

As a result this causes devastating floods and bank erosions every year. Four waves of flood last year pauperised the people living on its two banks.

Despite continuous assurances the Bangladesh part of the river continues to be deprived of water in the dry season.

Now fresh moves have surfaced for two more canals to divert its water. As time passes the share of the river's flow looks more and more remote.

Against this backdrop, the Power China Company of the People's Republic of China at the instance of Bangladesh Water Development Board has prepared a Taka 100 billion comprehensive project not only to mitigate the annual flood and erosion damages but also to ensure the overall socio-economic development of the people of the Northwestern region.

The project stands for sustainable development along the 102 kilometre length of the river from the Teesta Barrage at Dalia of Nilphamari district to its outfall in the Brahmaputra via Mohipur and Kaunia. According to Bangladesh Water Development Board sources the project is likely to be implemented under a loan agreement. But a final go ahead is yet to be given.

IFC leaders said it's not wise to continue to remain idle waiting for release of water as the process of desertification is getting from bad to worse in the northwestern region of Bangladesh.

The Teesta project is no substitute for the natural flow of the river to keep it alive. Yet the move to mitigate the annual flood and river-bank erosion and improvement of the quality of life of the people of the region through integrated development activities cannot be left to uncertainties.

When the compulsion of restoring the natural flow of the river will arise upstream due to the law of nature, the Bangladesh part of the Teesta will have a new lease of life.

IFC leaders said, the overall development of the Northwestern region of Bangladesh can be accelerated if the Teesta project is expanded to include the old and original Teesta Basin covering The Atrai, The Korotoa and The Punarbhaba rivers.

If this is done the command area of the project will cover 28 thousand square kilometres as against the present four thousand square kilometres.

The huge Chalan Beel can be used to retain water and facilitate fish and duck farming in the wet season and irrigation in the dry season. The groundwater level in the region will go up and help keep all tubewells operational throughout the year.

The statement has been signed by IFC New York chairman Atiqur Rahman Salu, secretary general Sayed Tipu Sultan, IFC Bangladesh president Prof. Jasim Uddin Ahmad, senior vice-president Dr. S.I. Khan, general secretary Irfanul Bari and IFC coordinator Mostafa Kamal Majumder.

Top News

Teesta Project / Farakka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

7h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

7h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

7h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

Pet food, clothing and other products like human care

41m | TBS Stories
‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

2h | TBS World
Billionaire’s exceptional collection

Billionaire’s exceptional collection

3h | TBS Stories
It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

7h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared