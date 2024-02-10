IMO looks forward to Bangladesh's continued engagement, leadership in its endeavours, says its chief

In a letter sent to Sheikh Hasina, the IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez extended his best wishes on the occasion of Sheikh Hasina's re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, according to a message from the PM's press wing

Photo: IMO/Wikipedia
Photo: IMO/Wikipedia

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election.

In a letter sent to Sheikh Hasina, the IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez extended his best wishes on the occasion of Sheikh Hasina's re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, according to a message from the PM's press wing.

He said Bangladesh has always played a vital role within IMO."I am confident that under your astute leadership, the country will continue to contribute significantly to our shared goals".

"We look forward to Bangladesh's continued engagement and leadership in IMO's endeavours," the IMO Secretary-General said.

He said, "As the United Nations agency responsible for regulating shipping, IMO is heavily engaged in supporting its Member States to promote a safe, secure, and environmentally sound shipping sector to protect the oceans and support a reliable global supply chain able to efficiently serve a sustainable growth."

Arsenio Dominguez wrote Bangladesh's proactive steps, especially its recent initiative to become a contracting state to the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, exemplify the nation's commitment to maritime safety and environmental stewardship.

"This commendable move not only facilitated the entry into force of the Convention but also underscored the impactful outcomes of our technical cooperation activities."

He said that Bangladesh's actions serve as a beacon for other countries, encouraging them to join the global efforts aimed at creating a more sustainable maritime future.

International Maritime Organization (IMO)

