Immediate past chairmen are now administrators of Zila Parishad

The Local Government ministry has appointed administrators to 61 Zila Parishads.

"Immediate past chairmen of Zila Parishad have been made administrators to the respective districts. Orders in this regard will be sent by today," Local Government Minister Tajul Islam told reporters today.

Zila Parishad (Amendment) Bill-2022 was passed in parliament on 6 April incorporating a provision of appointing administrator on expiry of the five-year tenure of the district-level local government body.

According to the act, the government will appoint a suitable person or a public official to carry out the functions of a Zila Parishad after it expires. The administrator will be in office until the next administration is formed. The tenure of the administrator will be determined by the government.

However, the term of the administrator will not be more than 180 days and no one can be an administrator more than once.

Instead of the existing 15 general members, the district administration according to the act will have to have an equal number of members of upazila parishad.

Opposition lawmakers, however, opposed the bill terming the administrator appointments contradictory to the constitution.

On 17 April, the government issued a gazette notification abolishing parishads of 61 districts, as their tenues expired.

