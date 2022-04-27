Immediate past chairmen appointed as zila parishad administrators

Bangladesh

Foisal Ahmed
27 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

Immediate past chairmen appointed as zila parishad administrators

Foisal Ahmed
27 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 09:31 pm
File photo
File photo

The Local Government Minister Tazul Islam Wednesday said that the ministry appointed the immediate past chairmen of the now-defunct 61 zila parishads as administrators instead of the previously announced bureaucrats.

The government announced the termination of the zila parishads on 17 April. 

According to the Zila Parishad Law, the parishads expire after five years from the date of the first meeting. There is also a provision to hold elections 180 days before the expiry of a parishads tenure. But the elections were delayed due to the passing of the Zila Parishad (Amended) Bill- 2022 recently. The Election Commission cannot take initiative to hold any election of the zila parishad on its own without the clearance of the LGRD ministry. 

When contacted, the EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told TBS that the EC has nothing to do with holding the timely elections of the Zila Parishad unless they get a green signal from the LGRD ministry.          

He informed that the LGRD ministry sent a letter to the EC on 25 April to hold elections in the 61 zila parishads. The EC has taken initiative to hold elections after receiving the letter. The polls will be held as soon as possible, he added.  

The LGRD minister was not available to comment on why the ministry was so late in giving clearance for the elections despite several attempts to contact him.

When contacted, State Minister Swapan Bhattacharya told TBS that his responsibility in the ministry was something else.   

Seeking anonymity, an official said that the LGRD ministry was waiting for the amended Zila Parishad Bill that was passed recently which contributed to the delay in holding the elections.  

Regarding the delay and necessity to amend the law, he said that every zila parishad (big or small) has 21 members. It was a problem for the small zila parishad to pay their honorarium and other expenses as their income was less. The problem has been addressed in the amended law. 

Regarding the appointment of the immediate past chairmen instead of the bureaucrats as the administrators, he said that there could have been much lobbying creating chaos if the process to appoint bureaucrats as administrators was implemented.  

If any of the present administrators want to take part in the election, he has to resign first. 

"We have come to know that the EC will give an election schedule any time after the Eid," the official said.

In his comment, Brig Gen (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said the trend to delay the holding of the zila parishad elections has been prevailing for a long time. Sometimes the polls are delayed for political reasons. 

"As the LGRD ministry has sent the letter for holding elections, we should observe when the EC holds the elections," he said.

Questioning the necessity of the zila parishads, Brig Shakhawat said that there are so many local government bodies now which means the zila parishad has no significant function.

Top News

zila parishad / Local government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

10h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

11h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

11h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

12h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

4h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

5h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

5h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access