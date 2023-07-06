IMF team meets cenbank officials; expresses interest to assist in developing government bonds

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, during a meeting with the Bangladesh Bank, expressed their interest to work on developing government bonds in the secondary market.

The meeting, held with officials of the central bank's debt management department on Thursday (6 July), was attended by five members of the IMF and two members of the World Bank team, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said.

"The IMF and World Bank team will also hold a meeting with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission to discuss the primary objective of promoting government bonds in the secondary market," he added.

The delegation will hold its concluding meeting with the finance ministry on 17 July.

During their two-week visit, the delegation will gather information on LCBM, climate-related bonds, medium-term fiscal framework, domestic savings, contractual saving, social safety net and debt sustainability.

Besides, they will take detailed information regarding debt and cash management.

