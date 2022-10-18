IMF team arrives 26 Oct to discuss $4.5 billion loan

Bangladesh

UNB
18 October, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 09:21 pm

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Bangladesh on 26 October to discuss the terms of a $4.5 billion loan to Bangladesh.   
 
The IMF team will stay in Dhaka for 10 days and will hold meetings with government officials of different offices, including Bangladesh Bank, and the Ministry of Finance.   
 
Meanwhile, the central bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said that he had received verbal assurance of getting the loan from the IMF during his recent Washington visit.   
 
Besides, the World Bank will provide another $1.0 billion separately as budgetary support for Bangladesh.   
 
However, the IMF is also expected to attach various conditions to the disbursement of the loans.  
 
Highlighting the overall situation of the economy, last July, Bangladesh wrote a letter to the IMF asking for a loan to maintain the balance of transactions and as budget support.   
 
Although the loan amount was not mentioned in the letter, sources said then that Bangladesh wanted a $4.5 billion loan as budget support. 

