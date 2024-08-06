IMF says it is 'fully committed' to Bangladesh after protests oust PM

People wave hands as they celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo

The International Monetary Fund said it was "fully committed to Bangladesh and its people" after protests ousted the prime minister.

The Fund, which approved a $4.7 billion loan programme with the country in January 2023, said it was "deeply saddened by loss of lives and injuries," but would continue to "support efforts to ensure economic stability and deliver inclusive growth".

Bangladesh was awaiting an interim government on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following student-led protests that left hundreds dead.