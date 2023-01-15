IMF satisfied with Bangladesh's proactive economic management: BB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 09:03 pm

Related News

IMF satisfied with Bangladesh's proactive economic management: BB

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 09:03 pm
IFIs like the IMF will need to provide new finance early on. Photo: Reuters.
IFIs like the IMF will need to provide new finance early on. Photo: Reuters.

Quoting the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, the Bangladesh Bank (BB) spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said the IMF has praised Bangladesh's proactive economic management amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A four-member IMF delegation, including its DMD Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, had a meeting with a few members of the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday. The team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday (14 January) on a five-day visit.

The topics of discussion at Sunday's meeting included challenges to be faced in the upcoming monetary policy, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque told reporters following the meeting.

There were also talks about climate financing from the IMF, he said while adding that issues of capacity building faced by the government and the Bangladesh Bank were also discussed.

According to finance ministry sources, Sayeh came to Dhaka from Delhi after completing her current Indian visit.

Sayeh will report to the IMF headquarters regarding the $4.5 billion loan for Bangladesh to combat the global recession.

The report will be presented at the IMF board meeting. Based on this, the process of providing the loan will be finalised.

The government has reached an in-principle agreement on the loan with the IMF. Now, only the formalities remain.

Some conditions have already been implemented. Electricity prices were hiked by an average of 5% on Thursday to implement another IMF condition.

The government will seek some time to implement some other IMF conditions.

Top News

IMF / economic development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

6h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

10h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

10h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

3h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

4h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

6h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC