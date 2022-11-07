IMF asks BSEC to emphasise stock market automation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 02:03 pm

Related News

IMF asks BSEC to emphasise stock market automation

The IMF also discussed what initiatives BSEC has taken to develop the capital market.

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 02:03 pm
International Monetary Fund logo : AP via UNB
International Monetary Fund logo : AP via UNB

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has put emphasis on the automation of the stock market.

The IMF made the recommendation during a meeting with a delegation of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) headed by its chairman at 10:30am Monday (7 November).

Following the meeting, BSEC Executive Director and Spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim told media that it was a routine meeting and the IMF discussed the overall infrastructure of the country's stock market.

He said, the IMF also discussed what initiatives BSEC has taken to develop the capital market.

"They are very satisfied with the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund. Saying it is a good initiative they thanked the commission as it will play a role in market development," he added.

"They will provide technical support in the development of capital market infrastructure including Commodity Exchange. They have also said that they will cooperate in bringing environment friendly bonds to the market. They want to cooperate to increase the demand and supply of such bonds," he added.

In response to the question whether floor price was discussed at the meeting, he said, "They do not have the concept of floor price. So, there was no opportunity to discuss it."

Top News

BSEC / IMF / automation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

2h | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

3h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

25m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

16h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

17h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

19h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation