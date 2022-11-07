IMF asks BSEC to emphasise stock market automation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has put emphasis on the automation of the stock market.

The IMF made the recommendation during a meeting with a delegation of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) headed by its chairman at 10:30am Monday (7 November).

Following the meeting, BSEC Executive Director and Spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim told media that it was a routine meeting and the IMF discussed the overall infrastructure of the country's stock market.

He said, the IMF also discussed what initiatives BSEC has taken to develop the capital market.

"They are very satisfied with the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund. Saying it is a good initiative they thanked the commission as it will play a role in market development," he added.

"They will provide technical support in the development of capital market infrastructure including Commodity Exchange. They have also said that they will cooperate in bringing environment friendly bonds to the market. They want to cooperate to increase the demand and supply of such bonds," he added.

In response to the question whether floor price was discussed at the meeting, he said, "They do not have the concept of floor price. So, there was no opportunity to discuss it."