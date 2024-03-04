Imams, muezzins, priests to come under social safety net: Cabinet Division

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 01:55 pm

Imams, muezzins, priests to come under social safety net: Cabinet Division

The Cabinet Division told the deputy commissioners to prepare lists of imams, muezzins, priests, and others working at religious institutions in each district

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 01:55 pm
Representational image made by Copilot AI.
Representational image made by Copilot AI.

The Cabinet Division said imams, muezzins, and priests would be brought under the government's social safety net programme. 

On the second day of the four-day Deputy Commissioners' Conference today (4 March), the Cabinet Division asked the deputy commissioners to prepare lists of imams, muezzins, priests, and others working at religious institutions in each district. 

There was also a discussion on organising training for all imams and priests nationwide. 

The division has also identified 13 districts as tourist districts and plans to undertake initiatives to develop tourism in these areas.

It announced each district will have an additional deputy commissioner and an assistant commissioner specifically assigned to foster the growth of tourism.

A comprehensive tourism master plan will also be developed, with the Civil Administration and Ministry of Tourism seeking the support of deputy commissioners for its implementation.

Safety net

