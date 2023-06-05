Imams can play vital role in combating dengue outbreak: DNCC Mayor Atiqul

In a bid to effectively control the dengue outbreak, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam has emphasised the crucial role of imams in creating awareness.

Speaking as the chief guest at a view exchange meeting held at the PSC (Police Staff College) Convention Hall in Dhaka, he asserted that imams' messages in mosques and madrasas would significantly contribute to the efforts against dengue.

Around 1,000 imams and khatibs from the DNCC area participated in the meeting, during which the DNCC mayor highlighted that during prayers, imams have the power to raise awareness and educate the public on maintaining cleanliness.

The mayor urged the imams to inform people about the risks related to the outbreak of mosquito-borne disease during the rainy season. He stressed the importance of eliminating stagnant clear water, as it served as breeding grounds for Aedes mosquito larvae.

He said that the city corporation was actively taking measures to fight the ongoing dengue menace with modern equipment but controlling the disease would not be possible without the collective awareness and efforts of the entire community.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan attended the event as the special guest. The state minister noted that the imams' speeches carried more weight than those of politicians or regular individuals when it came to dengue control, as Muslims pay keen attention to their sermons, particularly during Jummah prayers.

The state minister expressed hope that imams and khatibs would play a significant role in controlling dengue by raising awareness, just as they had effectively done during the Covid-19 pandemic.