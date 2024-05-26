Illegally lending to family-owned firm: Grameen Bank requests ACC inquiry against Dr Yunus

The Grameen Bank authorities filed an inquiry with the Anti-Corruption Commission accusing Dr Yunus of illegally giving a loan of Tk9.5 crore to the family-owned company Packages Corporation.

Grameen Bank Deputy Managing Director Pradeep Kumar Saha submitted the application today (May 26) on behalf of the bank's board of directors.

Barrister Masuda Akhter, legal advisor of the bank, was with him at the time.

Briefing reporters, Pradeep Kumar Saha said in the nineties, when Dr Yunus was the chairman of Grameen Bank, Packages Corporation Limited was given a loan of Tk9.5 crore without adhering to the rules and regulations.

In addition, Yunus also gave printing-related work worth crores to the family-owned business without a tender.

Claiming the findings came about following an audit report, Saha stated that Dr Yunus improved his own fortune instead of the landless people.

He demanded that the ACC investigate the irregularities and corruption and take action against him.

Meanwhile, a press release signed by the managing director of the bank Noor Mohammad said Dr Yunus as the then managing director of Grameen Bank had been giving illegal benefits to his family printing firm Packages Corporation since 1990 by abusing his power.

The information emerged in the comprehensive audit report of Bangladesh Bank's listed audit firm.

By violating Grameen Bank's procurement policy, he and his family took huge financial benefits by giving work orders to the family company to print billions of taka worth of printing materials of the bank at high prices.

According to the Grameen Bank Ordinance 1983, loan facilities are limited to landless poor borrowers, but Yunus broke the law and provided loans to his family firm Packages Corporation.

Later, when the company failed to repay the loan, he misused the power and got a significant amount of unpaid money waived by the bank, read the press release.

Without informing the board of directors, Yunus entered a managing agent agreement with Packages Corporation for the benefit of the bank.

He also appointed the officers and employees of the bank on his behalf and used the Grameen Bank office free of charge for the purpose of conducting the activities of his organisation.