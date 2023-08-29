Illegal trading: 10,000kg tea seized, Ctg company fined Tk2 lakh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 02:05 pm

Related News

Illegal trading: 10,000kg tea seized, Ctg company fined Tk2 lakh

The company was illegally marketing tea in 14 types of packets under the name of three brands.

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 02:05 pm
The Tea Board conducts mobile court at a tea company in Chattogram on 28 August 2023. Photo: TBS
The Tea Board conducts mobile court at a tea company in Chattogram on 28 August 2023. Photo: TBS

A tea company in Chattogram has been fined Tk2 lakh for not having a valid license, buying tea from places other than authorised auctions, using illegal trade marks and packaging in unhygienic environment.

A mobile court of the Tea Board - led by Deputy Secretary of Tea Board and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Ruhul Amin - conducted an operation in the company named Rajdhani Food Products in Halishahar area of the city on Monday (28 August).

At that time, 10,000 kilograms (200 bags) of tea purchased outside auctions were seized while unloading from the truck.

Mohammad Ruhul Amin told The Business Standard, "Several companies in Chattogram are conducting business illegally by using fake packets and brand names without obtaining a license from the Tea Board. Besides, some unscrupulous traders are buying tea from the black market and selling tea in unsanitary packets. To prevent these various types of irregularities, the tea board is operating mobile courts."

He also said, the company was illegally marketing tea in 14 types of packets under the name of three brands.

Bangladesh Tea Board Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib, Assistant Director Abdullah Al Borhan and policemen of Halishahar Police Station were present during the raid.

Top News

Chattogram / mobile court / Tea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh