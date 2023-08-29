Illegal trading: 10,000kg tea seized, Ctg company fined Tk2 lakh

The Tea Board conducts mobile court at a tea company in Chattogram on 28 August 2023. Photo: TBS

A tea company in Chattogram has been fined Tk2 lakh for not having a valid license, buying tea from places other than authorised auctions, using illegal trade marks and packaging in unhygienic environment.

A mobile court of the Tea Board - led by Deputy Secretary of Tea Board and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Ruhul Amin - conducted an operation in the company named Rajdhani Food Products in Halishahar area of the city on Monday (28 August).

At that time, 10,000 kilograms (200 bags) of tea purchased outside auctions were seized while unloading from the truck.

Mohammad Ruhul Amin told The Business Standard, "Several companies in Chattogram are conducting business illegally by using fake packets and brand names without obtaining a license from the Tea Board. Besides, some unscrupulous traders are buying tea from the black market and selling tea in unsanitary packets. To prevent these various types of irregularities, the tea board is operating mobile courts."

He also said, the company was illegally marketing tea in 14 types of packets under the name of three brands.

Bangladesh Tea Board Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib, Assistant Director Abdullah Al Borhan and policemen of Halishahar Police Station were present during the raid.