Illegal sewage connections in elite areas deplorable: Mayor Atiqul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 08:06 pm

Related News

Illegal sewage connections in elite areas deplorable: Mayor Atiqul

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 08:06 pm
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam expressed his disappointment over the illegal sewage connections in the elite neighbourhoods of the capital, describing the situation as deplorable.

He said at the opening ceremony of Dhaka North City Sanitation Trade Fair-2023 at Gulshan, "Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara areas are as elite and expensive as Manhattan. But it is very sad that despite spending crores of taka to build houses in these areas, the sewage connections are linked with the surface drains. It is very unfortunate."

The mayor added that simply closing off illegal sewage connections is not a sustainable solution. He urged citizens, building owners, and community leaders to take responsibility and ensure proper sewage systems are in place.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam was present with the mayor during the opening ceremony of the fair which has been organised to promote modern and advanced sewage management.

The fair featured around 25 domestic and international institutions specialising in modern sewage management. They showcased various technical solutions and products to visitors.
Building owners were encouraged to prioritise the installation of efficient soak wells and septic tank systems in their buildings at the sanitation fair.

The fair also offered the opportunity to purchase the appropriate safe sanitation technology for safe on-site sanitation.

It also arranged a panel discussion on safe and sustainable waste management in areas under Dhaka North City Corporation.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam said at the fair, "With the increase in our per capita income, there has been a corresponding rise in our consumption patterns, leading to a significant surge in daily waste and garbage generation."

Highlighting that Dhaka city generates 6,000 tonnes of waste each day, he emphasised that without proper waste management, the goal of a sustainable and livable Dhaka will remain out of reach.

Top News

Sewage Management / Mayor Atiqul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

9h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

8h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

2h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

1h | TBS World
10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

2h | TBS Stories
How trade changes attitudes about baldness

How trade changes attitudes about baldness

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters