Illegal sewage connections in elite areas deplorable: Mayor Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam expressed his disappointment over the illegal sewage connections in the elite neighbourhoods of the capital, describing the situation as deplorable.

He said at the opening ceremony of Dhaka North City Sanitation Trade Fair-2023 at Gulshan, "Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara areas are as elite and expensive as Manhattan. But it is very sad that despite spending crores of taka to build houses in these areas, the sewage connections are linked with the surface drains. It is very unfortunate."

The mayor added that simply closing off illegal sewage connections is not a sustainable solution. He urged citizens, building owners, and community leaders to take responsibility and ensure proper sewage systems are in place.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam was present with the mayor during the opening ceremony of the fair which has been organised to promote modern and advanced sewage management.

The fair featured around 25 domestic and international institutions specialising in modern sewage management. They showcased various technical solutions and products to visitors.

Building owners were encouraged to prioritise the installation of efficient soak wells and septic tank systems in their buildings at the sanitation fair.

The fair also offered the opportunity to purchase the appropriate safe sanitation technology for safe on-site sanitation.

It also arranged a panel discussion on safe and sustainable waste management in areas under Dhaka North City Corporation.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam said at the fair, "With the increase in our per capita income, there has been a corresponding rise in our consumption patterns, leading to a significant surge in daily waste and garbage generation."

Highlighting that Dhaka city generates 6,000 tonnes of waste each day, he emphasised that without proper waste management, the goal of a sustainable and livable Dhaka will remain out of reach.