Illegal sand lifting threatens Ctg port operations

Bangladesh

Jobaer Chowdhury
25 February, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 11:28 am

Related News

Illegal sand lifting threatens Ctg port operations

The environment department notes that illegal sand extraction at Sandwip Channel goes on unabated as local influential people are involved in it

Jobaer Chowdhury
25 February, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 11:28 am
Shipyard owners and local public representatives are extracting sand illegally in a 30km area of Sandwip Channel in Sitakunda upazila, according to the Department of Environment. The photo was taken from the Akilpur beach area of Banshbaria in Sitakunda. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Shipyard owners and local public representatives are extracting sand illegally in a 30km area of Sandwip Channel in Sitakunda upazila, according to the Department of Environment. The photo was taken from the Akilpur beach area of Banshbaria in Sitakunda. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

 

Shipyard owners and local public representatives are extracting sand illegally in a 30km area of Sandwip Channel in Sitakunda upazila, according to an environmental report, causing concerns for Karnaphuli estuary – the main navigation channel of Bangladesh's premier Chattogram seaport.

Last week, the Chattogram Port Authority sought the intervention of the district administration and said port officials will lend a hand if raids on sand lifting are conducted.

On the issue, Commander M Arifur Rahman, chief hydrographer of Chattogram Port Authority, said, "The impact of rampant sand extraction may not be felt now, but it could turn catastrophic in the future. Inland shipping of goods through the Sandwip Channel has already been exposed to several risks."

He said the port authority plans to use the newly developed chars in the channel as an extension of the Bay Terminal in the future. But the illegal sand extraction from the bay will ruin that as well.

Sand lifting spots at the Sandwip Channel have neither been declared a "Balu Mohal" (sand field) nor does the dredging have any permission from the district administration, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), the Department of Environment, the Chattogram Port Authority or other authorities.

According to local residents, a local enterprise was allowed dredging at Sitakunda Channel for only six months in 2018, after a newly developed shoal was found deterring scrap ships from being towed to the shipbreaking yards.

But then, a number of shipyard owners went into sand lifting from the channel, prompting the Department of Environment to inspect the area at least four times in the past two years.

In the latest development on 4 January this year, Chattogram environment department officials visited the site and recommended legal action over the given situation.

According to the inspection report, around 3 lakh cubic feet of sand has already been extracted from Sitakunda's Bashbaria, Barabkunda and Akilpur and sold out later.

In addition, some low-lying land in the areas is also being filled illegally by dredging sand from the bay, according to the Department of Environment.

The environmental report accused Mother Steel Limited's shipbreaking yard official Abul Kashem, Bashbaria Union Chairman Shawkat Ali Jahangir and Barabkunda Union Chairman Sadakat Ullah Miyazi of lifting sand, renting dredging equipment and filling land.

Earlier in March last year, the Department of Environment fined Sitakunda Upazila Chairman SM Al Mamun Tk20 lakh over sand extraction from Salimpur beach.

According to the department, the illegal sand extraction has not stopped due mainly to the involvement of local influential elements.

Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of the Department of Environment Chattogram office, said, "Unplanned and illegal sand extraction from the channel has endangered the embankment on the beach. Besides, it is causing serious damage to the local landscape, environment and ecology – which is an offence under the Bangladesh Environment Protection Act."

Urging the BIWTA and environment department to file regular cases against the sand lifters, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman said the district administration can conduct mobile courts, but those are not quite effective.

The Kumira Jetty on the Kumira-Sandwip route collapsed in May 2022 owing to the rampant sand dredging at the Sandwip Channel, according to Mahfuzur Rahman Mita, lawmaker from Sandwip.

The parliamentarian has also filed a complaint with the Ministry of Shipping in this regard.

BIWTA Deputy Director (Acting) Nayan Sheel said the BIWTA has asked several public agencies to take stern action against the sand lifters.

AFM Nizam Uddin, superintendent of Chattogram River Police, told The Business Standard that the police conduct raids regularly. But the sand lifters return as soon as the police campaign ends.

Top News / Environment

Illegal sand lifting / Chattogram Port / environment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

4h | Panorama
A male Hanging Parrot. Photo:Enam Ul Haque

Hanging Parrot: 'A native of the gorgeous east'

12h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Quakes are inevitable. Huge death tolls are not

3h | Panorama
Grilled Chicken Satay. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Khao San: A new haven for Thai food lovers 

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

1d | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

1d | TBS SPORTS
When net investment goes below zero

When net investment goes below zero

3h | TBS Markets
Board game community is developing in Dhaka

Board game community is developing in Dhaka

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter