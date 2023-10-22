Illegal geyser factory sealed off in BSTI drive

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 07:47 pm

Illegal geyser factory sealed off in BSTI drive

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) today sealed off an illegal geyser factory in Savar. 

The factory of Imperial Electrical and Gas Appliances (IEGA) Company was producing and selling geysers without a BSTI license.

With the assistance of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), a mobile court drive led by BSTI Executive Magistrate Md Imran Hossain sealed off the factory in Savar's Rajfullbaria area. The company was also fined Tk2 lakh.

According to BSTI, the company was producing and marketing geysers without a mandatory quality certificate for this product.  It was fined Tk1 lakh for not having a BSTI license and another Tk1 lakh for not having a product packaging certificate. 

BSTI said that there is a risk of explosion and fire in such low-quality geysers.

Currently, 273 products are under the purview of BSTI's mandatory quality certificates.
 

