Illegal gas on wheels: Rab seizes 4 'mobile fuelling stations'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 03:57 pm

Related News

Illegal gas on wheels: Rab seizes 4 'mobile fuelling stations'

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 03:57 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

It was four covered vans operating on the Keranihat-Bandarban road. On the surface, it was nothing out of the ordinary. But these vans served another purpose.

They were actually unauthorised mobile refuelling stations, which sold liquid gas to CNG-powered autorickshaws. Rab-7 seized the vehicles containing 614 cylinders with mobile refuelling stations installed in those in illegal and unsafe ways from Chattogram's Satkania in an operation conducted on Sunday (26 March) afternoon.

"Dishonest businessmen set up unlicenced and illegal mobile CNG refuelling stations in covered vans in Keranihat-Bandarban road under Satkania police station in Chattogram district. From there, liquid gas was being sold to CNG-powered autorickshaws, which is very dangerous and unsafe," said Rab-7 Assistant Director (Media) Nurul Absar.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

He said the group mainly supplies fuel directly to cars and also stores gas from the main gas line, which is then sold illegally at a high price in Chattogram's Satkania, Lohagara, Banshkhali, and various areas of Cox's Bazar.

The cylinders were attached to the vans, with each van containing 153 cylinders on average, according to Absar. "But they do not have any approval from the Department of Explosives. The cylinders are also very old and have never been tested for safety and performance.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Inspection of the cars shows that the lights are fitted with cheap wires and fragile electrical connections, which can cause fires and large explosions at any time due to electrical short circuits," he noted.

Three people named Md Azizul Haque, 45, Md Alamgir, 40, and Humayun Kabir, 27, were arrested, and the seized goods along with the arrestees have been handed over to Lohagara police station, the RAB official informed.

Top News

RAB / CNG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

4h | Brands
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2022 (Chart 1); CEIC Asia Database and author’s calculations (Chart 2); CEIC Asia Database (Chart 3); World Bank World Development Indicator, 2023 (Chart 4). Charts 1 and 4 are calendar years, while Charts 2 and 3 are fiscal years.

It's mainly fiscal

6h | Panorama
Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

6h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Time to make disaster response training mandatory?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

2h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

5h | TBS World
Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

5h | TBS Stories
The first phase of providing houses to the landless, completed

The first phase of providing houses to the landless, completed

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year