IIM Kozhikode signs tripartite knowledge corporation MoU with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 11:14 am

Related News

IIM Kozhikode signs tripartite knowledge corporation MoU with Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 11:14 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has signed a tripartite "Knowledge Corporation" agreement with the Bangladesh Center of Excellence (BCE) and the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Director IIM-K Prof Debashis Chatterjee and President of CCCI Mahbubul Alam, at the CCCI headquarters in Chattogram (Bangladesh) in a hybrid mode.

Assistant High Commissioner of India in Chattogram, Ministry of External Affairs (Government of India) Rajeev Ranjan was present, an Indian press release said on Wednesday, reports The Hindu.

Dr Ranjan said that the two countries shared a unique interlinkage in language, culture, and history. 

"We are happy that IIM-K, with its world class academic offerings and training programmes, will be in the forefront of implementing this historic agreement and further strengthen the ties of friendship between the two neighbouring countries," he said.

Prof Chatterjee said, "Similar to Vision 2041 of Bangladesh, we too have a Vision 2047 for IIM-K, where we will be aspiring to not just be the best in the world, but also the best for the world. We hope the next generation industry leaders will immensely benefit from this association."

Terming India–Bangladesh relationship as a text book example of brotherhood and friendship, Mahbubul Alam expressed happiness for associating with India's top management school. 

"The need for enhancing managerial capacities of our business leaders and managers is integral to realising the Vision 2041 of Bangladesh. Knowledge capacity development tie up with one of the leading management institutions in India, IIM Kozhikode, will not only open up best knowledge and training resource for our budding leaders but will also greatly complement our growing relationship with India," he said.

Syed M Tanvir, vice-president, CCCI and treasurer, Executive Committee Bangladesh Center of Excellence, who played an instrumental role in making this MoU signing a reality, said the goal of the Knowledge Cooperation initiative is to co-organise workshops, seminar, webinars, training and academic courses of different length for the Bangladeshi professionals via both online and offline platforms in Bangladesh and India.

Tripartite MoU / workshop / India-Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

2h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

4h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

3h | Videos
Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

3h | Videos
The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

3h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuPgBGYkY44

Students protest to increase campus security

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112