IHRC urges interim gov to act for release of 57 Bangladeshis imprisoned in UAE

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Bangladesh Chapter has urged the interim government to take prompt and effective measures to secure the release of 57 Bangladeshi citizens who have been imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates.

The appeal was made today (15 August) in a statement signed by Biplob Partha, director (Media and Information) of IHRC.

In the statement, it was noted that during the quota reform movement in Bangladesh, some students were killed and oppressed, which led to protests by Bangladeshis in the UAE. As a result, 57 Bangladeshis were sentenced to various prison terms.

The IHRC said it believes that if any Bangladeshi citizen faces harm or legal complications abroad, they have the right to legal assistance.

The Bangladesh government and its embassy are responsible for supporting their citizens in such situations, said the statement.

The IHRC emphasises providing legal assistance and engaging in diplomatic discussions in this matter. Therefore, they are calling on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take effective action in this regard.

The statement was also signed by M A Hashem Raju, president of the IHRC Bangladesh Chapter, ambassador and University of Dhaka professor Dr Mizanur Rahman, and executive director (Administration) Saifuddin Salam Mithu.