IHRC urges interim gov to act for release of 57 Bangladeshis imprisoned in UAE

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 04:38 pm

Related News

IHRC urges interim gov to act for release of 57 Bangladeshis imprisoned in UAE

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 04:38 pm
IHRC urges interim gov to act for release of 57 Bangladeshis imprisoned in UAE

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Bangladesh Chapter has urged the interim government to take prompt and effective measures to secure the release of 57 Bangladeshi citizens who have been imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates.

The appeal was made today (15 August) in a statement signed by Biplob Partha, director (Media and Information) of IHRC.

In the statement, it was noted that during the quota reform movement in Bangladesh, some students were killed and oppressed, which led to protests by Bangladeshis in the UAE. As a result, 57 Bangladeshis were sentenced to various prison terms.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The IHRC said it believes that if any Bangladeshi citizen faces harm or legal complications abroad, they have the right to legal assistance.

The Bangladesh government and its embassy are responsible for supporting their citizens in such situations, said the statement. 

The IHRC emphasises providing legal assistance and engaging in diplomatic discussions in this matter. Therefore, they are calling on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take effective action in this regard.

The statement was also signed by M A Hashem Raju, president of the IHRC Bangladesh Chapter, ambassador and University of Dhaka professor Dr Mizanur Rahman, and executive director (Administration) Saifuddin Salam Mithu.

Top News

IHRC / UAE / Bangladesh UAE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. File photo from 2023.

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

4d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'Sheikh Hasina's presence is a delicate dilemma for India'

'Sheikh Hasina's presence is a delicate dilemma for India'

1h | Videos
Mbappe's childhood dream becomes Real

Mbappe's childhood dream becomes Real

2h | Videos
Protests across Kolkata over Alleged Rape and Murder of Doctor

Protests across Kolkata over Alleged Rape and Murder of Doctor

2h | Videos
In regular contact with Indian partners: Vedanta Patel

In regular contact with Indian partners: Vedanta Patel

4h | Videos