IHF's 'Joy of Innovation 22' to celebrate Universal Children's Day with marginalised children

To celebrate Universal Children's Day 2022, It's Humanity Foundation (IHF) organised their flagship event, "Joy of Innovation 2022", on Saturday (12 November).

It is an annual science fair for marginalised children of Bangladesh focused on solving environmental challenges that the communities are facing today with the help of science and technology.

The event created an opportunity for students from several other nonprofit schools besides IHF School including Shongkolpo Foundation, AIM Initiative and Doyel School to participate in the science fair and represent their schools, reads a press release.

Salima Jahan, joint secretary of Ministry of Power, graced the event as the chief guest while Tahsina Rahman, director of Office of Co-curricular Activities, Brac University and Rina Khanam, chief executive officer, Dikkha were the special guests and judges of the event.

Photo: PR

The event is powered by Community Partners International and supported by Dikkha, Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center, Brac University, Sidrah Foundation, Maggi, Light of Hope, Brac University Natural Science Club, Shampratik Deshkal and Eventech.

After conducting a bootcamp, several teams of students from grade 3 to 5 were selected from each school. On 10 November, they received an exclusive online training and grooming session from Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre (BYLC) on how to present their projects more effectively, the release adds.

During the final event on 12 November, the teams presented their respective science projects.

There was a puppet show organised by Goofi World based on this year's theme of Universal Children's Day and the students of IHF School Tongi campus also presented a drama on climate change along with a special dance performance for the audience.

The joyful event concluded with a prize giving and certificate distribution ceremony respectively.