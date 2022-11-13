IHF's 'Joy of Innovation 22' to celebrate Universal Children's Day with marginalised children

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 08:34 pm

Related News

IHF's 'Joy of Innovation 22' to celebrate Universal Children's Day with marginalised children

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 08:34 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

To celebrate Universal Children's Day 2022, It's Humanity Foundation (IHF) organised their flagship event, "Joy of Innovation 2022", on Saturday (12 November).

It is an annual science fair for marginalised children of Bangladesh focused on solving environmental challenges that the communities are facing today with the help of science and technology.

The event created an opportunity for students from several other nonprofit schools besides IHF School including Shongkolpo Foundation, AIM Initiative and Doyel School to participate in the science fair and represent their schools, reads a press release.

Salima Jahan, joint secretary of Ministry of Power, graced the event as the chief guest while Tahsina Rahman, director of Office of Co-curricular Activities, Brac University and Rina Khanam, chief executive officer, Dikkha were the special guests and judges of the event.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The event is powered by Community Partners International and supported by Dikkha, Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center, Brac University, Sidrah Foundation, Maggi, Light of Hope, Brac University Natural Science Club, Shampratik Deshkal and Eventech.

After conducting a bootcamp, several teams of students from grade 3 to 5 were selected from each school. On 10 November, they received an exclusive online training and grooming session from Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre (BYLC) on how to present their projects more effectively, the release adds.

During the final event on 12 November, the teams presented their respective science projects.

There was a puppet show organised by Goofi World based on this year's theme of Universal Children's Day and the students of IHF School Tongi campus also presented a drama on climate change along with a special dance performance for the audience.

The joyful event concluded with a prize giving and certificate distribution ceremony respectively.

It's Humanity Foundation (IHF) / children's day / Science Fair / Marginalised people

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings