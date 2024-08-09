IGP visits injured law enforcers at Rajarbagh police hospital

IGP Md Mainul Islam visits injured policemen at Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh in Dhaka on 9 August. Photo: BSS
IGP Md Mainul Islam visits injured policemen at Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh in Dhaka on 9 August. Photo: BSS

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam today visited the Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh in the city to see the policemen injured in the recent countrywide unrest.

The IGP inquired about their condition and gave necessary instructions to the hospital authorities for proper treatment of the injured.

Md Mainul Islam was appointed as IGP on 6 August.

