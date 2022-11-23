IGP promises to take stern action against anyone breaking the law

Bangladesh

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Wednesday served a stern warning against anyone who would attempt to destabilise the law-and-order situation in the country.

The inspector general made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at an anti-drug and anti-terror rally organised by the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police in the city's Police Lines School on Wednesday (23 November).

"Maintaining safety and security is the job of law enforcers. They are ready to protect the country against all sorts of terror and arson attacks," he said.

The IGP further said that the government has zero tolerance for drug consumption and peddling.

"Stern action will be taken against those involved in such unlawful activities. Even police personnel will also not be exempted from punishment," he warned.

"We want to control drugs the same way we control militancy and terrorism," he added.

Regarding the two death row militants fleeing police custody from court premises, he said, "We are working to nab them as soon as possible."  

Among others, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique, Rajshahi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ghulam Sabbir Sattar, and Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah were present during the meeting.

