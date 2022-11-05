IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday served a stern warning against anyone tries to deteriorate the law-and-order situation.

"Police have been dealing with any crime including militancy, terrorism and drugs with a 'zero tolerance' policy. If anyone tries to worsen the law-and-order situation, appropriate action will be taken against him," he said.

The IGP came up with remarks while talking to reporters in Sylhet on Saturday.

In response to a question from the journalists, the IGP said that the police have an obligation to perform their duties as per the instructions of the Election Commission during the election period. "During the election, the police will perform their duties according to the rules and regulations of the Election Commission," he said.

In response to another question regarding drugs, the IGP said that drugs are a social problem. Police operations against drugs are continuing. Most of the detainees in the jail are on drug charges. He hoped that, with the joint efforts of all, the drug problem would be solved.

On problems faced by expatriates, the IGP noted that remittances are earned by the country through expatriates. A desk has already been set up in the Police headquarters for the welfare of the expatriates, with hotline numbers which remain open round the clock.

"We have been giving assistance to expatriates when they contact us with any problem. Besides, the relatives of the expatriates are also provided with services even if they contact through the National Emergency Service number 999," the IGP said.

Later IGP sat in a special welfare meeting with the members of Sylhet Range, Sylhet District Police, Sylhet Metropolitan Police and all the police units based in Sylhet as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, the IGP also inaugurated the third and fourth floors of the Sylhet Divisional Police Hospital building and Shaheed Police Inspector Chowdhury Mohammad Abu Kaichar BPM building.

He planted saplings of Krishna Chura and Satkara trees in Sylhet Police Lines.