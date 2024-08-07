IGP Mainul issues 11 instructions to law enforcement members for restoring law and order

The newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Md Mainul Islam has issued 11 urgent directives to deal with the widespread unrest and breakdown of law and order during and the aftermath of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

In a notice issued in this regard today (7 August), he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, including police personnel, during the protests.

Besides, he said some "ambitious and unprofessional police officers" of the Bangladesh Police did not follow the legal procedure in exercising force in the name of suppressing the student movement.

The IGP also said the police did not show respect to human rights while dealing with the protests.

Their actions, alongside failure in leadership and strategy, have resulted in the deaths, injury and torture of many police officers, wrote the police chief.

"At the same time, various police installations were heavily damaged in the destruction. In this, the long history, tradition and reputation of Bangladesh Police have been severely damaged."

To restore peace and order, the IGP has issued the following directives:

• Security must be ensured at Rajarbagh Police Lines, PMO, Armed Police Battalion (APBN), all metropolitan and district police lines, and other specialised police units. The chain of command and discipline of the force must be restored.

• All officers and forces of metropolitan, district, naval, railway, and highway police are ordered to report to their respective police lines by Thursday (8 August) evening.

• The Operations Control Room of the Police Headquarters must be activated to maintain effective communication across the country.

• Effective measures must be taken to boost the morale and welfare of the force.

• The burial of deceased police personnel must be completed as quickly as possible, and the injured must be provided with proper medical treatment.

• Records of all police weapons and ammunition, including lost or missing weapons, and all related documents, including CCTV, must be preserved.

• Adequate guards must be deployed to ensure the security of all armouries. Senior officers will ensure compliance with existing rules regarding the security of armouries, issuance and return of weapons, and recording in the relevant registers as per police regulations.

• Metropolitan police commissioners, range DIGs, and district superintendents of police will form citizen safety committees in their respective jurisdictions, comprising senior citizens, professionals, student representatives, political and prominent individuals to maintain law and order at the police stations area.

• All officers and forces must submit their personal weapons in their respective police lines or the nearest armoury.

• All activities of associations and unions of the Bangladesh Police will remain suspended.

• All levels of police officers and members are prohibited from making any statements, claims, comments, or responses in the media or social media regarding police activities on behalf of individuals, groups, batches, associations, or unions.