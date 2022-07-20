IGP instructs to save electricity at all police establishments

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed has directed all police units to be frugal in the use of electricity in order to comply with government regulations on energy conservation.

Amid the ongoing energy crisis, he gave this instruction in a meeting held at the police headquarters on Wednesday (20 July).

He requested all the policemen to follow Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's call - "I turn off the switch in my room myself".

The IGP said, "We have to be economical in the use of electricity for the welfare of the country."

He ordered to limit the use of electric lights and AC in all the establishments of Bangladesh Police including police headquarters. He advised to ensure maximum use of sunlight during the day.

Additional inspector generals of Police Headquarters and other senior police officers were present at the meeting.

Previously, the government instructed closing the markets within 8pm and not to use ACs in mosques and other religious establishments amid a power supply crunch.

The government had also released a schedule for load-shedding across the country.