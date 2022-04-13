IGP discourages filing cases under DSA

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has directed the police to be careful in enforcing the Digital Security Act (DSA).

"Conspirators at home and abroad are trying to embarrass the government. So, we need to be careful in imposing the DSA," said the IGP while speaking at the celebration of the completion of "Two years of IGP" at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital on Wednesday.

"The DSA has been formed to ensure the legal security of the people and the security of the country. But we do not want any criticism regarding this act. That is why I think utmost caution is needed in its application," Benazir Ahmed added.

There are various conspirators in the country who are involved in various heinous activities. They can take this opportunity to create a threat here.

"We must ensure the highest security of the common people of our country with utmost vigilance", said the IGP.

Last year, the police headquarters issued a written directive requiring all units to inform the headquarters about filing any case under the DSA.

Some police officials told TBS that the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has recently been verbally discouraged from registering DSA cases.

